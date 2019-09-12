MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged a 15-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in St. Paul Monday.
According to the attorney’s office, the boy is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of assault in connection to the Sept. 9 incident.
The victim, identified as Raumez Ross of Apple Valley, was walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of Rice Street and Winnipeg Avenue when he was struck by gunfire. Responding officers found him with grave wounds in a nearby grocery store, where he died shortly after.
The two assault charges are connected to two separate victims who were driving on Rice Street at the time of the shooting, the attorney’s office said.
The 15-year-old boy makes his first court appearance Thursday afternoon at the Ramsey County Juvenile & Family Justice Center. Because he’s a juvenile under the age of 16, he has not been identified.
