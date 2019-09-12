Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Como Zoo is welcoming a 6-foot, 4-inch baby giraffe as the newest member of its herd.
The baby will likely make his public debut next week to allow for bonding time.
The baby boy, who was born Tuesday evening and doesn’t have a name, weighs 160 pounds. According to the zoo, giraffes double in height in the first two years of their lives, often standing over 12 feet.
Como Zoo posted a picture of Clover, the baby’s mother, giving birth on social media. Many visitors gathered around the exhibit that evening to take photos of hooves beginning to emerge from Clover.
The baby joins his mother, father, and two other giraffes.
