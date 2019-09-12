MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Since mid-August, six people in the United States have died from a lung disease likely related to vaping, including one in Minnesota.

It’s being called a mystery illness that’s sickened 450 people across the country and has become a top priority for state and local health departments.

So, what do we know about these illnesses? Good Question.

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 28 cases of severe lung injuries possibly due to vaping. They’re reviewing 13 others, and we are one of 33 states with these reports.

“We know that the vast majority of cases across the country of this severe lung injury associated with vaping have been vaping illicit THC,” said Dr. Richard Danila, with the Minnesota Department of Health. “But none of our cases have reported using THC that was purchased from a legal dispensary.”

Vaping is breathing an aerosol that is created from heating up a liquid. Often, that liquid contains nicotine or flavoring, but some people use THC in their vape liquid – the component of marijuana that gets you high. That’s been a common link in these illnesses.

“Some of the state departments, as well as the FDA, have found vitamin e acetate,” Danila said. “Is that the cause of this outbreak or is this merely a marker for some other contaminant? We just don’t know yet.”

Why would someone put vitamin e in a product?

One theory: it could be a thickening agent.

“The laboratory testing is just getting off the ground,” Danila said. “We also don’t know if the frequency that one is vaping – is it something about the device they’re using? And that may play a role, too, we just don’t know yet.”

Right now, the Minnesota Department of Health is advising people to not vape with illicit THC. The CDC is going a step further, telling people not to vape at all until they figure out what’s causing this lung disease.