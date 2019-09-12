MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is proposing adding more officers to the force.
This comes after a new survey reveals most residents supported the idea of adding hundreds of new police officers.
Chief Arradondo spoke Thursday morning and took questions from council members for about two hours.
He is requesting 14 additional sworn officers to the force. That figure is significantly lower than what he has discussed all summer of wanting to add 400 officers by the year 2025 to help combat crime, but Mayor Jacob Frey has said he thinks 14 for next year would likely be the maximum that would pass.
This is the latest in his months-long battle over how many officers would be added to the Minneapolis Police Department.
On Monday, a new survey revealed that 63% of Minneapolis residents supported the chief’s original idea to expand the police force to 850 officers by 2025. Twenty-eight percent 28 opposed. Now, Arradondo’s plan complies with the mayor’s budget proposal to add 14 officers in 2020.
At one point during Thursday’s presentation, Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman challenged that idea, saying she thinks they should find more room in the budget to add more officers.
“I’m willing to make a compromise from 50 to 14, but I think 14 is probably not enough and anyone who wants to work with me to figure out other things that we can change in the mayor’s budget to add to 14, to add more neighborhood outreach officers, I’m there for it,” Goodman said.
City leaders are hoping additional officers can make an impact on the increase in city crime, particularly within the downtown area. On Wednesday, we learned robberies in the 1st precinct are up by more than 50% compared to this time in 2018.
