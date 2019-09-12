MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they have made an arrest in connection to the death of Aleksandre Sambelashvili.
First responders encountered Sambelashvili, 42, lain unresponsive with an apparent head injury on the 100 block of 5th Street South in the early morning of July 28.
Sambelashvili was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and remained there until he passed away on August 23.
Police announced Thursday they arrested a 28-year-old man on probable cause murder. He is in Hennepin County Jail awaiting criminal charges.