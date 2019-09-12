



The rain continues Thursday with threats of flooding and severe storms, even possible tornadoes, in the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says most of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, has a chance to see severe weather. The areas with the highest chances are south-central and southeastern Minnesota, in an area that covers Mankato, Albert Lea and Rochester.

Coming up through 10a on @WCCO This Morning, I’m talking about the FLASH FLOOD and SEVERE WEATHER threats today, some high winds to end the workweek, and a warming trend that starts this weekend. Lots to cover — don’t be fooled by the cool feel… today will be active! pic.twitter.com/YfDjpDwyqO — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) September 12, 2019

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that in the afternoon tornadoes may develop in southeastern Minnesota. There’s a possibility tornadoes could spin as far north as the southern Twin Cities suburbs.

Other severe weather threats for southern Minnesota include straight-line winds, heavy rain and hail.

As for timing, the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota are expected to see severe storms around lunchtime. The storm system will then push into southeastern Minnesota in the afternoon.

Heavy Rain, Flooding

While Minnesota has gotten soaked this week, few places have been hit as hard as southwestern Minnesota.

A WCCO Weather Watcher in Westbrook reported more than 7 inches of rainfall since 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Such a deluge has prompted a flood warning for the southwestern corner of the state.

Meanwhile, a flood watch is in effect for much of the rest of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, through Thursday evening.

The week’s rainfall has led to moist soil conditions and elevated streams and creeks. Amid such wet conditions, more rainfall could lead to rapid runoff.

Big Change Coming

The rain is expected to stop Thursday night, and the weekend looks to be mostly dry, with temperatures climbing each day.

By Sunday, the sun will be shining and the mercury will climb into the upper 70s. And the warming will only continue.

The first half of next week will feel like the dog days of summer, with highs in the mid-80s.

The last time the Twin Cities saw temperatures in the 80s was in mid-August.

