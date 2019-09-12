Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Embattled singer R. Kelly is slated to make a court appearance Thursday in Minnesota.
The charges in Minnesota alleged that the Grammy-winner solicited a teenage fan to dance naked for him in a downtown Minneapolis hotel room.
Robert Kelly is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court at 1:30 p.m. in connection to two charges of prostitution involving a minor that stem from 2001.
Currently, Kelly is in a federal jail in Chicago. WCCO has reached out to his attorney to see if he’ll be representing Kelly in Minnesota on Thursday.
Kelly, 52, is facing 40 various counts of sexual misconduct in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.
