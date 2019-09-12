SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado watch issued for several counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until 10 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a bat found Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near the corner of Marquette Avenue and 6th Street. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a group of colleagues saw the bat around 1 p.m., captured it and brought it to the University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

The bat tested positive for rabies Sept. 12.

Anyone who may have touched or had physical contact with the bat should call the Department of Health at 651-201-5414 or 1-877-676-5414.

Earlier this summer, two rabid bats were found in the city.

To learn more about rabies, visit the Department of Health website.

