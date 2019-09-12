Filed Under:Injured Reserve, Josh Doctson, Leg Injury, Minnesota Vikings, Wide Receiver


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are placing wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a leg injury.

That’s according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The former first-rounder was added to Minnesota’s roster just before the season, and was inactive for Week 1.

Doctson will be able to return later in the year, according to Rapoport.

Comments