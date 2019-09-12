Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are placing wide receiver Josh Doctson on injured reserve with a leg injury.
Doctson will be able to return later in the year, according to Rapoport.
That’s according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Source: The #Vikings are placing former first-round WR Josh Doctson, who they signed right before the season, on Injured Reserve with a leg injury. He’d be a candidate to return later in the season.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019
The former first-rounder was added to Minnesota’s roster just before the season, and was inactive for Week 1.
