MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety says an attempted abduction occurred Thursday morning.

According to the safety notification, the incident occurred at 7:10 a.m. near 4th avenue SE and 6th Street SE, which is just northwest of the Minneapolis campus. It’s the same area where a man broke into a stranger’s apartment and sexually assaulted her last month.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a blue hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Students and staff are advised to use caution.

Anyone with information should call the Minneapolis police tip line at 612-692-8477 or Crime Stopper of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

Details are limited, so check back for more.

