MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old Otsego man learned he will spend nearly 30 years in prison for producing child pornography involving two minors.
On Friday, Nicholas Campbell was specifically sentenced to 28 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of production of child pornography.
According to Campbell’s guilty plea and court documents, it was determined that Campbell produced sexually explicit images and videos of two minors. The FBI initially began investigating Campbell after determining he was using a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to distribute child pornography.
“The sexual exploitation of children is a despicable and vile crime. This defendant, who preyed on and exploited vulnerable children for years, will now be held accountable for his actions, locked away in prison for decades,” said U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.
Campbell was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.
