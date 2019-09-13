Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Planning to drive to Minneapolis this weekend? Know that there’ll be major closures on Interstate 35.
This closure will start Friday at 10 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Starting Friday at 10 p.m., I-35 will be closed in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 280.
The closure will last through the weekend but be clear for the Monday morning commute.
For those heading to TCF Bank Stadium for the Gophers game, take I-94 east to Huron Boulevard.
Additionally, I-35W north will be closed from Highway 62 to University Avenue.
