MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating after possible human remains were found in a wooded area in Menomonie.
According to the Menomonie Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of 28th Avenue N after the discovery was reported.
Authorities are now confirming if the remains are human. Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, which is ongoing.
The Menomonie Police Department does not believe the public is in any kind of danger.
The Menomonie Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Dunn County District Attorney’s Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
