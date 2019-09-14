Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A victim was sexually touched by five juvenile suspects aged 1o to 16 Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota, a Safe-U alert from the school said. The physical misconduct took place near the intersection of Washington Avenue Southeast and Harvard Street Southeast around 6 p.m.
Campus officials say the primary suspect was 5’3″ with a multicolored backpack.
Updates to the story can be found at the U’s campus safety website.
