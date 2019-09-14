Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say alcohol was likely a factor when a 66-year-old Aldrich man drove his pickup truck into a Avon pond.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s office says a man was driving eastbound on County Road 154 near Pelican Lake when a truck leaving The Landing restaurant suddenly pulled out of the parking lot and swiped his car. The truck then went north on 185th Avenue.
Deputies soon found the truck in a four-foot-deep pond near the intersection of 185th Avenue and St. Anna Drive.
Avon firefighters pulled the man from the truck, and he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.