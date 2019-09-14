Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Mora man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a minivan late Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 65 in Mora. A Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on the highway when it turned left onto 9th Street North — colliding with a southbound Honda motorcycle.
The driver of the Nissan, 58-year-old Martha Bush of Mora, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.
Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. The state patrol is investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.