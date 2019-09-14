Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol, Mora

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Mora man is dead after his motorcycle was struck by a minivan late Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 65 in Mora. A Nissan Quest was traveling northbound on the highway when it turned left onto 9th Street North — colliding with a southbound Honda motorcycle.

The driver of the Nissan, 58-year-old Martha Bush of Mora, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. The state patrol is investigating.

