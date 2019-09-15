  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMNFL Football
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Milwaukee Police Department, Teen Fatally Shot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a weekend shooting has killed a teenager and injured a young man.

Police say the victims were passengers in a car when shots were fired into the car. The driver of that car then drove to a hospital.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who was shot was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The other victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they are still investigating.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Comments