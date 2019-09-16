



People who live in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood in southeast Minneapolis are asking hard questions of police after an attempted sexual assault.

A community of tree-lined streets, huge homes and dog-walking neighbors is under attack by a wave of crime that has hit the neighborhood.

“The couple of incidents in the last month that has us concerned and we want to address it directly by calling a public meeting together,” said Vic Thorstenson, president of the Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association.

Minneapolis police met with concerned residents to discuss the most recent incident: the assault of a college-aged woman taking out the trash from her Sixth Street Southeast apartment.

“Once she put the trash in the garbage, as she began to turn back towards the apartment complex building, a subject, a male suspect approached her from behind, put his hand over her mouth,” said Second Precinct Inspector Todd Loining.

The woman screamed and the man ran away. Police passed out information about where the attack happened — a property familiar to everyone in the room. There were 17 visits by police to that one address so far this year for calls include theft, a shooting and a prowler.

“Don’t want to frustrate anybody here. This does not look bad to me, folks,” Loining said.

He say he’s talking about the number of calls to the property, not the type of crimes. Residents are told to be vigilant and continue to call for help when they see something suspicious.

Many Marcy-Holmes residents left the meeting frustrated. They believe their concerns about a problem property are not shared by police.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it will continue to work with the neighborhood association and the owner of the property in question to find solutions.