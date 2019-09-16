Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After bedbugs were found in iPads issued to students, St. Paul Public Schools is asking students and parents to keep the devices clean.
The iPads are given to students at the start of the school year for academic purposes.
The Pioneer Press reported last week that bed bugs were found in five devices, all from students at Como High School.
In a letter sent to all high school and middle school students, the district gave instructors on how to clean the tablets and their cases.
