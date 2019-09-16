MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lawmakers are bringing the conversation about the high cost of insulin to the community.
House Democrats led the first of several meetings Monday in Burnsville. Advocates for lowering the price of insulin argued the cost makes it impossible for some to afford it. That can be deadly for those with conditions like diabetes.
One mother said she’s afraid her daughter won’t be able to afford the insulin she needs to make it to adulthood.
“As a mother, I should not have to worry about my child growing up,” she said.
Here is more information on the next three scheduled community meetings:
Richfield Community Conversation
Thursday, September 19, 6:30 p.m.
Richfield City Hall
6700 Portland Ave
Richfield, MN 55423
St. Cloud Community Conversation
Saturday, September 21, 10 a.m.
Great River Regional Library (Array Room)
1300 W St. Germain St.
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Shorewood Community Conversation
Monday, September 23, 7:15 p.m.
Shorewood Community Center
5735 Country Club Rd.
Minnetrista, MN 55331
On Thursday, September 26 at 1 p.m., the Health and Human Services Finance Division will hold a formal public hearing in Room 200 of the State Office Building to share stories and ideas from the Community Conversations.
