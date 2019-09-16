Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In less than eight hours last week, three people were shot and killed in St. Paul.
On Monday, one of them is being laid to rest.
There is a funeral at the Cathedral of St. Paul for Javier Sanmiguel.
The 31-year-old was shot and killed outside his home last week after police say he rushed outside to help after hearing a car crash.
Sanmiguel’s family called it his “final act of courage.”
The suspected shooter’s family says he may have had a mental health crisis.
Sanmiguel leaves behind a wife and four young children.
A GoFundMe account for the family has raised nearly $150,000.
