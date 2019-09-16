Filed Under:Cathedral of St. Paul, Gun Violence, Javier SanMiguel, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In less than eight hours last week, three people were shot and killed in St. Paul.

On Monday, one of them is being laid to rest.

There is a funeral at the Cathedral of St. Paul for Javier Sanmiguel.

The 31-year-old was shot and killed outside his home last week after police say he rushed outside to help after hearing a car crash.

Sanmiguel’s family called it his “final act of courage.”

The suspected shooter’s family says he may have had a mental health crisis.

Sanmiguel leaves behind a wife and four young children.

A GoFundMe account for the family has raised nearly $150,000.

