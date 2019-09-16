



Police say the incident began in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood when a man crashed his car into the back of a squad that was parked at a stop sign. That’s when sources tell WCCO the man got out of the car and threatened an officer with a knife — a moment captured in dramatic audio from police emergency dispatch radios.

“What are you doing? Drop the knife!” the officer said.

Five seconds, the officer opened fire.

“Shots fired! Shots fired!” the officer said.

Police say the incident began with the squad at a stop sign at the intersection of North Griggs Street and Thomas Avenue West.

“He was stopped at the stop sign when he was suddenly struck from behind by another motor vehicle,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster. “The officer exited his vehicle and was immediately confronted by the driver.”

Neighbors have been dropping off flowers at the small memorial.

“I’m just hoping that we don’t end up with all the protesters. It was bad enough being up most of the night with the investigation going on,” said a woman named Rita, who has lived at the intersection for more than 30 years.

The shooting comes during an especially violent stretch in St. Paul. Last week, three people were shot and killed in a nine-hour period — including a Good Samaritan Javier Sanmiguel.

There was a small rally against gun violence outside a St. Paul restaurant Sunday night. The rally was just a few miles away, and happened at the same time as this latest officer-involved shooting. Rally organizer and St. Paul City Council Candidate Alexander Bourne says he couldn’t believe the timing.

“It’s disheartening to say the least. It’s really unfortunate, but it’s our harsh reality and we can’t negate it,” Bourne said.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim Monday as 31-year-old Ronald Davis of St. Paul. The results of his autopsy are still pending.

St. Paul police have not named the officer involved. He is on paid administrative leave, which is routine. The officer was wearing a body camera, and it was rolling.

