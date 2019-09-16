Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Country star Jason Aldean announced Monday he’ll stop at the Xcel Energy Center in March as part of his “We Back” tour.
The tour comes after the artist’s scheduled release of his ninth studio album, “9,” which will be available Nov. 22.
Aldean kicks things off Jan. 30 in South Carolina and will conclude the tour March 14 in St. Paul.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday.
For more ticket information, visit Jason Aldean’s website.
