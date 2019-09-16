



The man accused of starting a fire in a Duluth synagogue last week was formally charged Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew James Amiot, 36, was charged with one felony count of negligently causing a fire and one misdemeanor count of negligently causing a fire that caused bodily harm.

The complaint states Amiot was seen lighting a “variety of combustible materials” on fire inside a small alcove behind Adas Israel Congregation Synagogue on Sept. 9 around 2:13 a.m. Amiot is then seen walking about from the synagogue two minutes later and looking back at the flames.

Emergency responders arrived to the synagogue at 2:22 a.m. to find three-foot flames coming from the area.

By 3:39 a.m. the structure began to collapse, causing one firefighter from the Duluth Fire Department to be hit with debris. He was rendered unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion.

Officials deemed the synagogue to be a total loss.

Upon questioning, Amiot told authorities he tried to “spit on the fire” to put it out, but when it didn’t work, he walked away.

A judge set Amiot’s bail at $20,000 Monday with no conditions.