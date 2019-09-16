Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crosswalk in northern Minnesota floats above the surface of the road.
At least, it appears that way to drivers.
Late last month, the city of Grand Rapids debuted its 3D crosswalk at the intersection of Pokegama Avenue and 9th Street North.
Painted with blocks of shading, the crosswalk bars appear to levitate when approached by on-coming drivers.
The idea behind the fancy paint job is that it’ll stick out to motorists, thus making the area safer for pedestrians.
Such 3D crosswalks have been painted in India, Iceland, England and in Massachusetts.
Grand Rapids is about 80 miles northwest of Duluth.
