MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The officers involved in a fatal shooting in Richfield last week have been identified.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office named officers Nicholas Pederson and Benjamin Wenande of the Edina Police Department, and officers Dylan Carroll, Dylan Schultz and Macabe Stariha of the Richfield Police Department as those involved with the Sept. 7 incident that left 30-year-old Brian Quinones dead.
Each officer has been placed on standard paid administrative leave.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active and ongoing. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office will review the department’s findings upon the completion of the investigation.
