MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people died Monday when their vehicle was involved in a crash with a semi on Highway 63 in Clear Lake, Wisconsin.
Authorities say the semi was pulling a trailer and traveling northbound on Highway 63, approaching 60th Avenue. A sedan was traveling eastbound on 60th Avenue, approaching Highway 63. According to witnesses, the vehicle slowed but did not stop before continuing onto the highway. The semi was halfway through the intersection when the sedan impacted the side of the trailer.
After the crash, the sedan entered a ditch north of 60th Avenue and rolled onto its roof before coming to a stop. Both individuals in the car died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
