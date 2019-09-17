MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three Minnesota cities have been named some of the best places to live in the country.
Money magazine says Rochester, Minneapolis and Blaine are among the 100 “Best Places to Live” in 2019.
The highest ranked Minnesota city was Rochester, coming in at No. 15. Reasons for the high ranking include its healthy population and all the business brought in by the Mayo Clinic.
Next up on was the Lynnhurst neighborhood of Minneapolis, which was ranked at No. 46. The neighborhood is right next to Lake Harriet and the magazine praised the area schools and park system.
Coming in near the end of the list was Blaine, which ranked No. 90. The city is home to the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, and earlier this year the city hosted the inaugural 3M Open PGA championship.
Other Midwestern cities on the list were Madison, Wisconsin (No. 8), Iowa City, Iowa (No. 19), and Fargo, North Dakota (No. 47).
