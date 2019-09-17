



– A Minnesota doctor is charged with having a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

Dr. Gavin Meany is accused of sexual misconduct with a patient both during and outside of their sessions. He has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Gavin Meany first met the victim in 2015 when she sought his psychiatric services at a clinic in St. Louis Park. She told police there were times she felt “uncomfortable” when he asked her personal and sexual questions during sessions. He would rub her hands during sessions, claiming she was cold.

The victim saw Dr. Meany for a year while he prescribed medication, but he was fired from that job in 2017. The victim started seeing Dr. Meany at another St. Louis Park clinic, where he touched her sexually during appointments.

In 2018, the victim began seeing Dr. Meany at a Burnsville clinic, where the alleged inappropriate touching became more intense. The two eventually met at the doctor’s home to have sex after he told her they “should not because it’s illegal.”

The sexual relationship continued during sessions until the victim confided in a new therapist in August and it was reported to police.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says it is against the law for a psychotherapist to have a sexual relationship with a patient who is under their care.

“These are obviously very disturbing allegations in this criminal complaint,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said. “There is a patient we’re alleging was seriously harmed in terms of the trauma that she’s endured as a result of the actions of this professional.”

The alleged crimes out of St. Louis Park are under investigation in Hennepin County. Meany was released from jail on bail. He did not respond to WCCO’s request for comment.