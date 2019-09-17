ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One million visitors a year visit Fort Snelling State Park, but this year those visitors have been shut out.
Historic flooding has kept the park shut since March, but on Tuesday it reopened.
Fort Snelling is one of the state’s most popular parks, but for the past six months, it’s been shutdown. It’s reopening just in time for one of the most popular seasons here — the fall.
The spring flood waters breached the park’s biking and walking trails and damaged its structures, from restroom facilities to a fishing peer.
Fort Snelling is at the confluence of two of the nation’s great rivers — the Mississippi and the Minnesota — and while the DNR had hoped to reopen the popular park in just a matter of weeks, flood waters stuck around.
Now the park is back open for business, just ahead of fall colors and cross country skiing, which many trails around the park have been groomed for.
“We know how eager people have been to get back out to the park, so we’re really excited to finally be reopening,” said Fort Snelling State Park assistant supervisor Nick Bartels. “We still have a lot of work left to do and some parts of the park will remain closed until that work can be completed, but our goal has always been to reopen the park as soon as safely possible.”
For more information about the park and its events, click here.
