MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re learning more Tuesday about the man shot and killed by police in St. Paul on Sunday.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as 31-year-old Ronald Davis of St. Paul.
Investigators say Davis was shot after he crashed his car into a marked police squad at the intersection of North Griggs Street and Thomas Avenue West, and then started fighting with the officer.
“The officer exited his vehicle and immediately confronted the driver,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster.
Audio from emergency radio tells a story of how Davis was shot and killed within seconds of the accident.
According to friends, Davis was celebrating the completion of a six-week maintenance and facilities training course that included certifications just two days before he was killed. Friends say he was respectful and had a big heart. While a community continues to mourn and search for answers as to how and why he is no longer here, his family is on the way from Chicago and Las Vegas to say their good-byes.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the shooting. Investigators say there is body camera video, and many in the community are demanding to see it. There is no word on when that will happen.
You must log in to post a comment.