Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of attacking his estranged girlfriend and kidnapping their two children, sparking an AMBER Alert, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the June incident.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of attacking his estranged girlfriend and kidnapping their two children, sparking an AMBER Alert, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated assault in connection with the June incident.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Jeffrey Lo pleaded guilty to the charges and reached an agreement to serve up to 15 years in prison.
The incident happened June 7 in Cottage Grove. The search for Lo and his children, ages 1 and 3, began after Lo allegedly hid in the back of his former girlfriend’s minivan, assaulted her soon after she got inside and drove off with the children after the woman escaped.
RELATED: Jeffrey Lo, Suspect In Cottage Grove AMBER Alert, Booked Into Jail
Lo was found with the children in a wooded area quickly after the AMBER Alert was issued. He was taken into custody without incident.
Lo will be held in custody until his sentencing on Dec. 16.
You must log in to post a comment.