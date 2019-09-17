



— The band Distant Edge is an alternative rock group that formed at Chaska Middle School West about five years ago.

Now, all five band members — lead singer/songwriter Nolan Litschewski, keyboardist Sam Swanson, bass player Aaron Eiden, guitarist Nate Erickson and drummer Jahmal Fisher — are in college, and they’re semifinalists in a national singing competition called “Opening Act.”

Distant Edge has already made it past three elimination rounds to make it to the semifinals. If they win, they will be the opening act for the “We Will Survive” music festival in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 19. The music festival raises money for breast cancer research.

The headliners for this music festival include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Marshmello and Becky G.

“I was definitely shocked, but I think it’d be so much fun, I feel like it’d be the best thing I do in my life,” Eiden said.

They’re hoping to make it to the end and share a stage with Lizzo, who also got her start in the Minneapolis music scene.

“Having two Minnesota acts there, I think that would really make a big impact,” Litschewski said.

Distant Edge will find out if they make it to the final round on Thursday. They need your votes to make it to the next round.

The “We Will Survive” music festival is already sold out.