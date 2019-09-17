Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are searching for a man who attempted to set a woman on fire early Monday morning in north Minneapolis.
According to a police report, the incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 5100 block of Colfax Avenue North, in the city’s Lind-Bohanon neighborhood.
Minneapolis police say the victim drove herself to North Memorial Medical Center before an ambulance brought her to a burn unit at Hennepin Healthcare.
The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Police say this was a reported domestic situation. According to the police report, this is being investigated as an attempted murder, arson and kidnapping.
You must log in to post a comment.