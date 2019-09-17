Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As a late-summer heat wave settles over Minnesota, there’ll be a risk of severe storms overnight.
The heat wave looks to last through the workweek.
The National Weather Service says there’s a marginal chance of severe storms for most of the state, from the extreme southwest to the Iron Range.
Threats include large hail and damaging winds.
Warm weather will continue with occasional thunderstorm chances through Friday. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is forecast for overnight pic.twitter.com/j90A54ValU
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) September 17, 2019
The Twin Cities metro is just on the edge of the threat area. The northwest suburbs could see severe storms.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says Tuesday will be breezy, with highs in the mid-80s and “oppressive” humidity. Dew points are expected to be around 70.
