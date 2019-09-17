MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Department of Health is investigating 11 cases of E. coli linked to the Minnesota State Fair, and officials say contact with livestock is the most likely source of the outbreak.
Six people were hospitalized and one remains in the hospital.
Investigators say most people who became ill reported visiting the Miracle of Birth Center and having contact with calves, goats, sheep or piglets. Though some did not have direct contact with animals, investigators say they may have been exposed through contaminated surfaces.
Those who became ill reported visiting the State Fair between Aug. 25 and Sept. 2 and getting sick between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6. Cases range in age from 2 to 43 years old.
Symptoms of this particular type of E. coli infection include stomach cramps and diarrhea, but a low-grade or no fever. Anyone who thinks they may have developed an infection should contact their health care provider.
This type of E. coli can be passed through fecal-oral transmission, especially in families with children still in diapers.
For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.
