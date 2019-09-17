Filed Under:Bomb Threat, University of St. Thomas


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at the University of St. Thomas say they’re actively investigating a bomb threat.

The St. Paul school tweeted that it received the threat around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and that no particular location for the threat was given.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Facilities Design Center, John Roach Center, Anderson Student Center and the O’Shaughnessy Science Center were evacuated.

The threat comes nearly one month after a similar threat forced the school to be evacuated on Aug. 20. The building was searched and the all-clear was given less than an hour later.

