Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at the University of St. Thomas say they’re actively investigating a bomb threat.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials at the University of St. Thomas say they’re actively investigating a bomb threat.
The St. Paul school tweeted that it received the threat around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, and that no particular location for the threat was given.
Around 8:30 p.m., the Facilities Design Center, John Roach Center, Anderson Student Center and the O’Shaughnessy Science Center were evacuated.
The threat comes nearly one month after a similar threat forced the school to be evacuated on Aug. 20. The building was searched and the all-clear was given less than an hour later.
You must log in to post a comment.