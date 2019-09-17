



— About this time of the season, you find a surprise start or two in high school football.

Farmington High School knew they had some talent coming back, and now so does the rest of their conference.

The 3-0 Farmington Tigers are off to a hot start. One-hundred-and-thirty-five points in three games is pretty shocking for a team that has struggled for the past few years.

“We played a bunch of kids as sophomores last year, so we got a bunch of guys returning and we’re still relatively young when you look at, you know, all the juniors that we have on the field,” said head coach Adam Fischer. “Our seniors have provided excellent leadership for us.”

It’s taken some time, but Fischer — who’s in his fifth year with the Tigers — says patience is beginning to pay off.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re trusting in the process and we’re being confident when things don’t do our way,” Fischer said.

The key is hard work, and kids staying within the program.

“We’ve always had kids that are bought in and have worked hard, but our numbers haven’t quite been there. Now the numbers are catching up and we’ve got great athletes that have conditioned themselves to be ready to go,” Fischer said.

Farmington has gained skill and maturity over the years, but their real strength is their confidence. If the opening of their season is any indication, the Tigers truly believe this is their season.

“This year we’re very, very confident. We know we can win every single game we play,” said quarterback Alex Berreth. “With that attitude going in, we just know we can’t lose if we all play together.”

After years of hardship, the Tigers can now dream big.

“Now we’re playing together and playing for one another, and that’s really been a huge part of our success,” Fischer said.

