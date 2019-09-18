Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: In Need Of A QB? Andy Dalton Could Be Your AnswerThe Bengals quarterback has put up impressive numbers in his first two games under Zac Taylor and could help replace your injured QB.

Twins Top White Sox 9-8 On Bases-Loaded Hit By Pitch In 12thThe Minnesota Twins feted their fourth walk-off win in this remarkable season with a bath of water and bubble gum for Ronald Torreyes, whose bases-loaded hit by pitch in the three-run 12th inning brought them one step closer to their first American League Central title in nine years.

Twins Set Another MLB Record: 5 Players Reach 30-Home Run MarkThe Minnesota Twins have set another major league home run record, becoming the first team in history to have five players go deep 30 or more times in one season.

'We're Playing Together': Patience Is Paying Off For Farmington's Football ProgramFarmington High School knew they had some talent coming back, and now so does the rest of their conference.