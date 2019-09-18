Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family dinners are commonly seen as a time for the family to unwind and discuss the day’s events, but many families struggle to find anything to talk about, according to a new survey.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Family dinners are commonly seen as a time for the family to unwind and discuss the day’s events, but many families struggle to find anything to talk about, according to a new survey.
The survey from Tex-Mex food producer Old El Paso talked with 2,500 U.K. parents and found that a third of families sit in silence during their evening meal.
Why, you ask? Well, it seems many parents don’t know what to talk about with their kids. Three in ten say they struggle to think up dinner-time topics.
Furthermore, the survey found four in 10 parents don’t eat dinner at the same time as their children on most days.
You must log in to post a comment.