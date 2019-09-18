MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Court documents claim a prominent Minnesota businessman was more than $100 million in debt when he died.
The Star Tribune is reporting that three of Jacobs’ five adult children began arguing about the estate a few weeks after the April 10 murder-suicide at the home of Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs.
Court filings in recent days show the siblings hold very different views about the size of their parents’ estate.
Mark Jacobs told his sisters that their father’s debts total more than $110 million, and they could expect to inherit little.
One of the sisters obtained a court order to stop her brother from holding an estate sale at their parents’ Lake Minnetonka home last weekend.