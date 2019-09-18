



Minnesota Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggerman has returned from the World Para Swimming Championships in London with some new hardware.

The Eagan native competed in the competition last week, where she won a gold medal in the 50m Butterfly and 50m Freestyle, and a silver medal in the 200 Individual Medley. The last time Weggerman competed in London, she came away with one gold and one bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games.

An injury in 2014 sidelined her from competing for nearly two years, and complications from those injuries pulled her from the sport after competing in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

“To come away from these World Championships with two gold and a silver is absolutely incredible,” Weggemann said about her results in London. “Knowing everything I’ve been through since the London Paralympic Games in 2012, and even since Rio, being able to be in this moment is incredible. To finish the meet with a gold and being able to get up on the podium with Mackenzie (Coan) by my side is really special to share that with a teammate.”

Weggerman now has her sights set on the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokoyo.

“It has been seven years since I won a major international medal, three years since I last raced internationally and throughout those years I have had to fight for every inch of this dream,” Weggemann said after her final race. “I have clung onto it with every part of my being, determined to prove that as long as we remain steadfast in the pursuit of our dreams, they have the power to overcome and persevere even the greatest of odds.”