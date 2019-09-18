Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The WNBA announced Wednesday that Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has been named the WNBA basketball executive of the year for 2019.
Reeve has been both the head coach and general manager for two seasons, and is now the second person to receive both coach of the year and executive of the year honors over their career.
“I am honored to have been chosen as executive of the year,” said Reeve. “This award is a testament to the hard work of our talented staff. I am proud of the way our staff and players came together despite much adversity.”
Reeve led the Lynx to their ninth straight playoff berth in 2019, but the team fell to the defending champion Seattle Storm in a winner-take-all, first-round game.
