MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit police say a boy was hit by a METRO Green Line train in St. Paul early Wednesday evening.

It happened near the Victoria Street Station at about 5:45 p.m. Investigators say the boy — whose exact age and identity have not been released — was struck after he had exited an eastbound train and tried to cross the street in front of it.

Police say he was taken to Regions Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

