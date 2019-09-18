Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person is in custody after crashing into a police officer’s squad car and leading police on a pursuit through Minneapolis Wednesday.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the suspect crashed their Crown Victoria Police Interceptor into a squad car on Lowry and Marshall Streets Northeast before leading the officer on a chase into north Minneapolis.
Authorities say that at some point, the Crown Victoria blew a tire, prompting the suspect to flee on foot. The suspect was apprehended at 40th and Freemont Avenues North.
Medical personnel are examining the suspect because they believe the suspect may have swallowed narcotics before the arrest.
The officer in the squad car escaped the incident uninjured.
