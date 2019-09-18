MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pine County officials say an investigation is underway after a 62-year-old homeowner died in a fire Tuesday evening.
According to the county sheriff’s office, the house fire was reported shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 23 west of Highway 107 near Brook Park.
When the first deputy arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The male homeowner, who drove to Brook Park to call 911, also arrived back on scene.
The homeowner said he and his wife were in separate rooms of the house when he noticed fire and smoke filling the house. He said he was able to get out of the house and made attempts to reenter a different door looking for his wife but was unable to find her. He then drove to Brook Park to call 911.
After the fire was under control, fire crews entered the home and located the deceased female homeowner.
The male homeowner was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting him with temporary housing.
An investigation is ongoing.
