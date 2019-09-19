MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her with a syringe of Narcan, a medication used to combat opioid overdoses, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.
Authorities say 38-year-old Daniel David Ellington is being held in the Washington County Jail on felony charges related to sex trafficking.
During the sex trafficking investigation, officers seized and searched a cellphone belonging to the victim. A video dated March 10 depicts Ellington threatening to inject the woman with Narcan after she tells him she is leaving.
Injecting someone who isn’t overdosing with Narcan has serious negative side effects. Investigators say Narcan can put a person into immediate opioid withdrawal and can be a threat to an opioid user, which the woman is known to be.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman can be heard crying in the video and telling Ellington to get away from her. After she is again threatened with Narcan, she can be heard crying and telling Ellington to stop.
The woman told investigators Ellington used the threat of Narcan injection and the needle to control her and force her to engage in sex.
Authorities say the woman is also the victim in the sex trafficking case for which Ellington has been charged.
