MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested after six businesses in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis had their windows smashed early Wednesday morning.
Abdi Awad says surveillance video was shared with law enforcement. It shows a man throwing what appears to be a brick at stores on Franklin Avenue.
Multiple broken windows could be seen Wednesday afternoon boarded up or covered with plastic.
The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.
