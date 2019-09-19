  • WCCO 4On Air

Minneapolis News, Vandalism


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested after six businesses in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis had their windows smashed early Wednesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Abdi Awad says surveillance video was shared with law enforcement. It shows a man throwing what appears to be a brick at stores on Franklin Avenue.

Multiple broken windows could be seen Wednesday afternoon boarded up or covered with plastic.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating.

