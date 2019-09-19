MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman has pleaded guilty to trafficking women at a massage parlor she owned.
According to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom, Xueyan Wang pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree prostitution for allegedly promoting prostitution at Herb Spa, a massage parlor she owned in Inver Grove Heights.
Wang allegedly paid airfare for women to fly in from San Francisco and Chicago and would pick them up at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
During the course of the investigation, officers found two women inside who lived in the back of the business. One confirmed she was from California and had been working at the business since February.
Authorities said officers had contact with multiple men who admitted receiving sexual services from different women at the massage parlor.
Tens of thousands of dollars were located in the business dating back to June 10, 2019. In a safety deposit box belonging to Wang, over $42,000 in mostly $20 bills were located.
Wang is being held without bail. Her sentencing date has been slated for Nov. 7 in Hastings.
You must log in to post a comment.