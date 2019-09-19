MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman has been suspended for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy by testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, according to the Minnesota United FC.
Kallman has been suspended for 10 MLS games and has been fined 20% of his annual salary.
The Woodbury native will serve his suspension during Minnesota United’s remaining regular season and playoff matches this season. Any remaining games will be served during the 2020 MLS regular season.
During his suspension, Kallman may not participate in team trainings, tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages. He also may not attend team events, including team appearances.
Kallman is allowed to participate in preseason training.
