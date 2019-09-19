Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Get a slice while you can: A longtime Minneapolis pizza restaurant is closing up Saturday night.
Pizza Nea has been open for 17 years on Hennepin Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.
Owner Mike Sherwood created St. Paul Bagelry before he opened the neapolitan pizza place near Surdyk’s.
His pizza won local and regional praise.
Sherwood hasn’t said why he’s closing the business, only that he’s not blaming the planned increase in minimum wage.
